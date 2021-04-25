Partners invest in community by investing in Bunger students

WATERLOO – Partners in Education help Bunger Middle School students succeed by providing support and encouragement. Partners are The Other Place in Evansdale, Peters Construction, First Congregational Church and New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Each year Partners participate in the holiday food baskets project at Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as the adopt-a-family program.

“Our Partners in Education do a great job of providing a wonderful Christmas experience to families who otherwise would not have one,” said Registrar Stefanie Barker.

Partners also support Student of the Month Celebrations. School Counselor Steven Schwickerath said students love getting pizzas from the OP for those celebrations. “It was great how The Other Place prepared the food individually so we could continue the pizza lunch tradition. We greatly appreciate their support this year and every year.”

Peters Construction said it’s important to be invested in the local community. “We have enjoyed being Partners in Education with Bunger Middle School and always look forward to ways in which we can help the community in which we live and work,” said a representative from the construction firm.

“We are so blessed to be able to have our PIE supports available for our students. They allow us to be able to do more for our students and their families than we could otherwise do. They are an amazing asset to our Bunger family,” said School Counselor Josie Evanson.

