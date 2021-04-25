Partners find many ways to support Hoover students

WATERLOO – Hoover Middle School students have a great deal of appreciation for their Partners in Education. Eight-grader Chakyran Tooson said, “Our Partners give kids more opportunities to expand our interests and try new things.” Eight-grader Jaya Taylor appreciates that “Hoover Partners help us with many things and make things easier for us.”

Their Partners are Waterloo Fareway Store, Friendship Village, League of Women Voters (Black Hawk & Bremer Counties), MercyOne and RE/MAX Home Group.

Each year, Partners participate in the annual Adopt-A-Family program. They provide families with additional support during the holidays. Families are presented with household items, clothing, toys and gift cards. ReMax donated several $100 gift cards to support Hoover students and families.

Seventh-grader Isaiah Glas said Partners “give us things like computers and are always supporting us.”

The League of Women Voters in Black Hawk County have sponsored a 500-word essay contest. Winners will be announced at school and receive a certificate and prize money: $50 for first place; $30 for second place and $20 for third place in each grade level from sixth to eighth grades.