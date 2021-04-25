 Skip to main content
Partners are supportive at George Washington Carver Academy
George Washington Carver Academy 

WATERLOO — George Washington Carver Academy Principal Sheena Canady said the school’s Partners in Education “answer when we call and are always willing to help us improve the experiences of our students.”

The school is partnered with UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, St. Paul Methodist Church, Hy-Vee, Midwest One, Wartburg College in Waverly, and Hope City Church.

This has been a difficult year for active engagement in the school. Typically Partners support student needs and learning. Often they assist with donations of time and staff, as well as financially. Support ranges from the Adopt-A-Family project during the holiday season to use of facilities for events.

“Our Partners are always willing to help and are very supportive,” said Andrea Atuhairwe, school counselor.

