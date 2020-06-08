Parkinsons Support Group
Parkinsons Support Group

  • 0

Waverly Health Center hosts Parkinson’s

Support Group WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center will host a Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Using Music to Enhance Speech and Movement in Parkinson’s” will be presented by Kara Rewerts, MT-BC, music therapist and Mary Ochoa, MS, CCC-SLP, speech therapist. This meeting will take place via Google Meet.

To join: meet.google.com/hac-xwzt-kwg

By audio only: 1-260-233-2081, code 203 821 409 #

Please plan to participate if you or someone close to you is affected by Parkinson’s disease.

