Parkinsons Support Group

Waverly Health Center hosts Parkinson’s
Support Group WAVERLY – Waverly Health Center will host a Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Using Music to Enhance Speech and Movement in Parkinson’s” will be presented by Kara Rewerts, MT-BC, music therapist and Mary Ochoa, MS, CCC-SLP, speech therapist. This meeting will take place via Google Meet.
To join: meet.google.com/hac-xwzt-kwg
By audio only: 1-260-233-2081, code 203 821 409 #
Please plan to participate if you or someone close to you is affected by Parkinson’s disease.
