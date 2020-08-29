Parkersburg tornado victims assist in derecho recovery

He imparted that to his family on the way to Hiawatha.

“So one of the things we talked about was, ‘We’re going down to help your aunt. The good Lord’s blessed us with skid loaders and chain saws, and the ability to use them.’ We talked about how much we’re going to be able to do to help her in a short period of time, because there’s so many hands and so many people working cooperatively. And we did. I’ll tell you, we did about three days’ worth of work in about six or seven hours.”

Other relatives and friends pitched in.

“If you want to focus on negative, it’s easy to find. If you focus on the positive, that’s easy to find, too,” Luhring said. “One of the things we talked about when we went down there was, look at all these people who are coming to help. And we talked about all the people who came to Parkersburg to help. This is our opportunity now to pay it forward.

“Parkersburg will never forget, and never forget to be thankful,” he said. “If it weren’t for every single person that came to help – 30,000 to 50,000 people – it would have never been possible for us to recover.”

It’s a support network through shared experiences.