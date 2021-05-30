Paradise found

Mix-and-match foliage, shapes and forms, as well as color. Tuck in annuals such as coleus and New Guinea impatiens and any other colorful annuals that strike your fancy and have an exotic, tropical appeal.

— Bananas usually are USDA Zone 8-10. They can reach up to 8 or 9 feet tall in the garden, given the right conditions, and their height in a container depends on the size of the pot. The bigger the pot, the bigger the root system, and the taller the plant gets. Bananas don’t overwinter outdoors. You can bring them indoors, but there’s no guarantee they’ll survive a super-heated and dry indoor winter. In addition to Red Abyssinian bananas, keep your eyes peeled for other bananas like “Siam Ruby “Blood Leaf,” black-trunked “Black Thai” and Japanese Fiber banana.

— Pineapple lily (Eucomis) is a pineapple look-alike. The eucomis is topped by a 15-inch spire of tiny greenish-white flowers and a base of strappy green leaves. Place in full sun or shade. Plants bloom in July and August but, even after flowering, continue to hold their own in the garden. For best effect, plant in groups or make a splash in containers.