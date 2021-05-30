Paradise found

n summer, decks, porches and backyards become destinations.
We carefully arrange outdoor furniture, market umbrellas, decorative all-season rugs and such to create comfortable gathering spots for outdoor enjoyment. The space, however small, becomes an escape. Who doesn’t feel the need for escape as we continue to ride out the pandemic?
Planting cannas, caladiums, elephant ears, banana trees, begonias, calla lilies and dahlias can transform your space into a warm-weather paradise. Toss in a few feather Majestic palms, “King Tut” papyrus, purple fountain or other tall grasses or fan palms for more textural contrast. All you need is the rattan chaise lounge and a tall glass of something icy cold to feel transported.
Create a sense of lush excess and abandon by varying heights of plants. The idea is to mix low and medium-tall plants and cluster them beneath taller plants. Lower-tier plant could include oxalis, coleus, calibrachoa, ostas, ferns, heuchera, ligularia, caladiums, callas, pineapple lilies, begonias, alliums, agastache, lilies and tigridia. Volume-adding plants include shorter cannas, daylilies and elephant ears. Don’t forget vines like sweet potato vines, black-eyed susan vines.
Plants like bananas, tall cannas and elephant ears have dramatic impact to spare when planted in mega-sized pots and tucked into garden focal points. Taller plants can serve as screens, too, and foliage plants immediately soften a setting.
Mix-and-match foliage, shapes and forms, as well as color. Tuck in annuals such as coleus and New Guinea impatiens and any other colorful annuals that strike your fancy and have an exotic, tropical appeal.
— Bananas usually are USDA Zone 8-10. They can reach up to 8 or 9 feet tall in the garden, given the right conditions, and their height in a container depends on the size of the pot. The bigger the pot, the bigger the root system, and the taller the plant gets. Bananas don’t overwinter outdoors. You can bring them indoors, but there’s no guarantee they’ll survive a super-heated and dry indoor winter. In addition to Red Abyssinian bananas, keep your eyes peeled for other bananas like “Siam Ruby “Blood Leaf,” black-trunked “Black Thai” and Japanese Fiber banana.
— Pineapple lily (Eucomis) is a pineapple look-alike. The eucomis is topped by a 15-inch spire of tiny greenish-white flowers and a base of strappy green leaves. Place in full sun or shade. Plants bloom in July and August but, even after flowering, continue to hold their own in the garden. For best effect, plant in groups or make a splash in containers.
— Elephant ears (Colocasia esculenta) can be planted in containers or directly in the garden. The plant stands 3 to 5 feet tall with huge green or black that unfurl to look just like elephant ears. Plant in shade or partial shade. Remember to lift before frost, pot and bring them indoors.
— Caladiums are cool as cucumbers in filtered light to deep shade. Foliage appears to be paper-thin — spotted, mottled and patterned, and colors range from rich ruby red, deep green and variations of pale and dark shades of white, red and green. Again, remember to lift the plants and pot before frost. Bring them indoors to overwinter.
— Calla lilies (Zantedeschia) are elegant beauties. Shades of white, pink, purple and yellow are common. Best if planted in pots, although some Iowa gardeners have success planting in the ground (the same refrain: remember to lift in fall).