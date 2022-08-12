Parade homes

FISHSTICKS MILLWORK

7739 Winslow Road, Janesville

Stop by this amazing mountain modern northwest architectural home outside of Janesville. This home boasts 6,000 square feet of living space with 3 main floor bedrooms (all suites), an upstairs guest bedroom and 2 more future bedrooms in the basement. There is also 5 bathrooms and a future bathroom in the basement!! No details were spared on this build. Custom ceiling features throughout and high end finishes. The shop/ man cave is pretty impressive, too. A MUST SEE!

DREAM HOMES

3711 Apollo St., Cedar Falls

This designer, two-story Prairie Style home, boasts over 5,300 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms. You can’t tell from the outside, but this is a next-gen home. It has a full 2-bedroom apartment in the lower level. This one is worth coming out for!

LGC

4231 James St., Cedar Falls

An LGC signature modern home. Wooded backyard setting and three separate outdoor spaces! Ranch with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, full basement, 3-car garage and walkout basement with patio and spacious deck above. Incredible master suite with private courtyard (!), walk-in closet and private bath. Large cove-ceiling living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with full-glass backsplash, kitchen island bar, lower level family room and much more. Don't miss this!

IOWA HEARTLAND HABITAT FOR HUMANITY

433 Pine St., Waterloo

433 Pine St. is Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity’s 4-square model. The home is 1250 sq ft. with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Through many community collaborators, Habitat staff, volunteers and our hard-working homeowner, this home will be completed later this fall.

RETIREMENT LIVING

NEWALDAYA LIFESCAPES

THE TERRACES AT WEST GLEN

4018 Keagles Crossing, Cedar Falls

The Terraces at West Glen is a 43.5 acre, 7-phase, 55+ residential development featuring a mix of single-family homes, twin homes and multi-rise luxury condominiums located in the rolling meadow of Dry Run Creek. The mid-century modern architecture maximizes your view of the sweeping landscape while the distinct and contemporary design creates a sophisticated blend of natural elements and light. Customize your home with alternate interior floor plan arrangements to best fit your lifestyle. Add your personal panache with the professional designer-created interior and exterior selections. The model home features 3,200 square feet of maintenance-free living featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, open-concept design, lower level entertaining area, family room, guest suite and bonus rec room.

CEDAR STONE

4715 Algonquin Drive, Cedar Falls

Nestled in the Greenhill Village Estates neighborhood is CedarStone Senior Living, a community with a brand-new point of view.

Here, maintenance-free living, gracious services and open spaces form the foundation upon which you are free to craft a lifestyle that reflects who you are and how you love to live.

Offering Carefree Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CedarStone immerses residents in breathtaking beauty, uncompromising quality and complete comfort. It’s a change we think you’ll find refreshingly unexpected.

FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE

VILLAGE TERRACE

600 Park Lane

Village Terrace, 600 Park Lane, in Waterloo, is a new modern independent living center. The four-story apartment building offers one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath apartments at 850 square feet or two-bedroom, two-bath apartments with 1,150 square feet of space with full kitchens and walk-in showers.

The beautifully designed and decorated Village Terrace offers a large, formal lobby with great room, fireplace and coffee shop. Steele Kettle Kitchen and Coopertop Taproom are among amenities, as well as an event center, large common areas, yoga room, fitness center, a game room with a pool table, craft room, a spa and massage therapist and more.