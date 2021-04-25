Pandemic doesn't diminish Cunningham's PIE program

WATERLOO – COVID-19 limited activities for Partners in Education at Dr. Walter Cunningham School of Excellence, but the pandemic did not diminish their support.

Partners are Community Bank & Trust, St. Timothys United Methodist Church, the city of Waterloo, Waterloo Public Library, First Presbyterian Church, Delta Sorority, Hope City and KBBG.

“I enjoy working with our Partners. They are always there for our students and looking for ways to support. We are looking forward to supporting our partners next year with caroling,” said School Counselor Lorrice Thomas.

This year, Delta Sorority donated jackets for students and the city of Waterloo provided 75 guest passes to the Sportsplex. Community Bank & Trust donated gift bags to the Star Student of the Month and Waterloo Public Library donated books.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partners and all they do for our students and staff. We appreciate all the time and resources given to help make a difference here at Cunningham,” said Ashley Paulson, a fifth-grade teacher.

Principal Neldrekka Whitaker added, “We are very appreciative of all the support and dedication that our Partners in Education give to our students, staff and families at Cunningham. They help support the vision set forth in creating students of ‘Pride and Excellence.’”

