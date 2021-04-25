 Skip to main content
Pandemic curtails Aldrich activities, not support from Partners
Pandemic curtails Aldrich activities, not support from Partners

PLANTING FOR POSTERITY

Will Schultes takes his turn along with other first-graders tossing in a handful of dirt to plant the tree at Aldrich Elementary School in Cedar Falls in October, 2020. 

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — Aldrich Elementary School’s Partners in Education are Skogman Builders, Oakridge Realtors, Panther Builders and Western Home Communities.

This year, Skogman Builders and Oakridge Realtors provided dinner for staff at the Fall Parent/Teacher Conference nights, while Panther Builders provided staff dinner for the Winter Parent/Teacher Conference nights.

Students made valentines for Valentine’s Day gifts to Western Home residents. In previous years, residents have attended concerts, which didn’t take place this year because of COVID-19.

