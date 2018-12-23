Pamela Delagardelle

PAMELA DELAGARDELLE, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo, was appointed by Mount Mercy University to its board of trustees. Delagardelle began her health care career in 1983 as a nurse, just before earning a bachelor’s in nursing from Mount Mercy in 1984. She moved through the ranks from director of patient care to managed care facilitator to clinical integration coordinator to CEO. Delagardelle earned a master’s of science in nursing administration from the University of Iowa in 1997, with an emphasis on hospital and business administration.

