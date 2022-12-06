The Peer Support Program is becoming a vital part of an individual’s care team that live with mental health and or substance use disorder

“The development of Peer Support relationships is what many refer to as a life-changing, strengths-based, and hope-filled experience. Peer Support is based on values of mutuality, transparency, and a humanistic offering of empathy. It is the future of care systems and will transform the way humans are able to support each other in fellowship” (PillarsOfPeerSupport.org).

What is a Peer Support Specialist? They are individuals with lived experience with mental health and or substance use disorders that are doing well in their recovery by their definition. By being able to relate to other individuals with similar lived experiences, Peer Specialists meet others where they are at in their own journey to recovery. They help individuals reach their goals by supporting self-advocacy, increasing coping skills, providing access to community resources, reducing isolation, and expanding their support system. They slowly work to get individuals out of their comfort zone because there is no growth in the comfort zone and there is no comfort in the growth zone. Lastly, Peer Specialist’s help individuals to not self-sabotage, through hope that their life doesn’t have to continue on its current path and that at any time they can change direction. Although Peer Specialists are highly trained individuals, make no mistake about it, they are anything but clinical. However, they do work with the individual’s clinical team that includes therapists and in-house providers to surround the individual with the support and resources they need.

The relationship between a Peer Specialist and an individual is unique on many levels. Individuals tell them things that they wouldn’t necessarily tell their therapist because it is easier to relate to someone who has similar lived experiences. Peer Specialists don’t sit behind a desk, they are someone who is at your local coffee shop or on your neighborhood walking trail. There’s a huge amount of trust between the Peer Specialist and the individual. These specialists truly help advocate for the individual’s best interest because at one time it was them sitting in their position. Individuals need someone who is not going to give up on them, and often times that only person in their lives is the Peer Specialist. Whatever that individual needs, as long as it supports healthy living, Peer Specialists are there for them. The Peer Specialists are not the expert of these individuals’ lives, it is for sure a give and take relationship where both sides are learning from one another. While it’s a close relationship it is still a working relationship where Peer Specialists must adhere to their own boundaries. They also encourage and help individuals establish their boundaries and teach through demonstration and leading by example. Hear what Pathways Peer Support Program means to two peer individuals.

“I would like to share what peer to peer support group means to me and how it has affected my life. I have too many mental diagnoses to mention but anxiety, depression, and trust issues are a few. The peer support group has me coming out of my shell and even able to share my story. I have a fear of leaving my house but actually look forward to attending these groups. If you are looking for a safe, friendly place where you can be yourself without being judged, I would highly recommend joining this group” (peer individual).

“Peer support has given me the opportunity to go and do things I normally wouldn’t have access to. Also, it has reminded me on multiple occasions that I am not alone” (peer individual).

Just one short year ago there were only a couple Peer Specialists working for our Integrated Health Home and Community Support Services Program. Within the last year due to Pathways becoming a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic it has afforded Pathways the opportunity to expand their Peer Support Program that now includes three Mental Health Specialists, one Recovery Coach, a Family Peer Specialist, and a Veteran Peer Specialist. Pathways Peer Support Program is continuing to grow their team not only because of the high demand but even more so because of the value it adds to the individual’s quality of life. Peer Specialist Supervisor Jennifer Riley and her team have built several relationships with individuals and those relationships are why each of them choose to be a part of the Peer Support Program. Jennifer Riley says, “it is an honor to be a part of someone’s journey and getting to be a part of the individual’s innermost circle is not something that we take lightly.”

Recently Pathways and The Family YMCA of Black Hawk County have partnered together to work towards a goal to better meet the needs of the community and in doing such the YMCA has graciously provided a space for the Wellness Recovery Center. Jennifer and her team can be found at The YMCA Wellness Recovery Center for at the time being every Wednesday from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm where they offer a light lunch or snack and provide educational materials and resources, activities such as board games, card games, arts and crafts, as well as other activities to promote reducing social isolation and increasing their support system. There are also Wellness Recovery Centers at the Pathways Allison office every Thursday from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm and at the Fredericksburg office every Tuesday from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm which greater meets the needs of our more rural communities. Since opening the Wellness Recovery Center peer individuals have had many great things to say about it. “I wanted to thank the Pathways staff that runs this group and has drop in at the YMCA in Waterloo on Wednesdays. They do an amazing job and if you have a mental illness and just need to go to a safe place, meet new people and socialize, and get out of your head for a little bit this would be the place to go. They are so supportive in your time of need and it’s just a fun place to be, so if this is something that would help you, I would definitely look into it. It’s sure been a blessing to me. Thanks again to the Pathways staff” (peer individual).

Anyone who is struggling with mental health and or substance use disorder should never have to feel like they’re alone in their recovery. Pathways Peer Support Program serves Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Buchanan, Grundy, Chickasaw and neighboring counties. If you or someone you know are interested in learning more about this life-changing program, please contact Jennifer Riley at Jennifer.Riley@pathwaysb.org or call Pathways Waverly office at 319-352-2064. Pathways is here to help.