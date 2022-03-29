'Over and under' is mantra for basket weaving students at Waterloo Center for the Arts workshop

WATERLOO – On Saturday, the 10 crafters in Jennifer Heckmann’s “Circular Basket” workshop at the Waterloo Center for the Arts found themselves wishing for an extra hand. Twining a skinny piece of “spaghetti” reed in and out of water-soaked flat reeds arranged like spokes on a wheel required considerable dexterity and patience.

“Over and under, over and under” was Heckmann’s mantra as she moved around the tables, offering instruction and encouragement. She’s been making baskets since 2004 and can knock out a simple round basket in a couple of hours.

“For beginners in this class, it will take the better part of the day,” she said. “And that’s just fine. Anyone with a crafting background who can follow a pattern can make a basic basket. You soak the reed in water to make it pliable, and so you can tell it what shape you want. You start with spokes and weave the bottom, then start building the walls and lash around the rim when you’re finished to hold it together,” the instructor explained.

After watching Heckmann demonstrate the beginning steps to making the base, Gina Whipple of Waterloo and her husband, Nathan, went back to their table, spread out their materials and set to work on their circular baskets.

“We like learning new things and having new a new hobby. We thought making a basket like this was a creative thing we could do together,” Gina said. “I’m just hoping for ‘round,’” Nathan said.

Heckmann’s teaching method is the tried-and-true “come see and go try,” demonstrating each successive step and then helping students individually as needed. Each participant had a bag of natural flat and round reeds for the project, along with a container for water, as well as spray bottles, scissors and a pencil.

As the weavers progressed, they could choose from a wealth of colorfully dyed flat and round reeds to incorporate into basket walls.

Scott Hanson of Waterloo made an egg basket during his first class with Heckmann. Learning how to make a round basket seemed like a logical step. “And to me, it’s very relaxing to weave a basket. It takes your mind off things, and it’s fun,” he said.

Heckmann of Waterloo, who is an instructional coach for Vinton-Shellsburg School District, has taught basket weaving at Vinton Nature Center and other locations for a number of years. “This is my 25th year in elementary education, so teaching people how to make baskets seemed a fun twist for me.”

She continues to hone her skills and techniques. “What I love about it is, it has an end product of a beautiful basket — something you made yourself. It can be utilitarian for carrying things or storage, or simply a beautiful piece to display.”

