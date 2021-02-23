 Skip to main content
Angler hauls in monster lake trout at Wyoming reservoir
Angler hauls in monster lake trout at Wyoming reservoir

Lake Trout

Angler Shane DuBois holds a monster lake trout caught at Flaming Gorge. 

 Courtesy, Flaming Gorge Resort

A Wyoming angler recently caught a nearly record-breaking lake trout at Flaming George Reservoir.

In a Facebook post, Flaming Gorge Resort said angler Shane DuBois caught a nearly 44-inch lake trout on Friday on the Wyoming side of the reservoir. 

Wyoming's length record for lake trout is 48 inches and has stood since 1995. That fish was also caught at Flaming Gorge.

The fish was caught through the ice and later released. 

