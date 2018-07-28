Film Box Office

This image released by Disney shows Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, in a scene from the animated film, "Moana."

The Waterloo Bucks have announced “Moana” will be the feature film for the final Family Movie Night in 2018.

The 2016 animated film in will be played on the 474-square foot LED video board at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium on Saturday.

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7 p.m.

There will be free admission, and fans are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and sit on the field to watch the movie. No outside food or drink will be allowed, as the concessions stands will be open.

