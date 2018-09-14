Bonfire

Time: 8 to 11 p.m. today

Location: 3129 Union Road, Cedar Falls

Hosted by: The River, college ministry of Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls

Details: Come join us for a bonfire and outdoor movie! Bonfire will start at 8, movie will start around 9!

Popcorn, smores, and other snacks will be provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets for the bonfire and movie!

