Time: 8 to 11 p.m. today
Location: 3129 Union Road, Cedar Falls
Hosted by: The River, college ministry of Prairie Lakes Church, Cedar Falls
Details: Come join us for a bonfire and outdoor movie! Bonfire will start at 8, movie will start around 9!
Popcorn, smores, and other snacks will be provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets for the bonfire and movie!
