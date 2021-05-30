Outdoor essentials

The Addison Collection from Apricity presents a contemporary look for outdoor entertaining with a mix of deep-seating rockers and a square fire pit that provides the ambience, warmth and light of an adjustable flame to give everyone that just-right glow. The group combines rust-free aluminum frames detailed with all-weather wicker, a porcelain tabletop on the fire pit and tailored Sunbrella cushions for comfortable seating.
A colorful umbrella works double duty to deliver shade plus add a fun splash of vibrant style. Choose a solid hue or mix it up with two or more fashion tones. Nine-foot canopy, about $550 to $1,200 from classic.cushions.com
Create a true private retreat defined with the Vineyard Pergola by Berlin Gardens. It’s the perfect heavy-duty shade structure with optional lattice and shade slats, crafted in clear-grade Southern yellow pine that is ideal for outdoor installations. The Nordic Deep Seating Collection shown here is crafted of marine-grade poly and features crisp cushions.
The cocoon shape and luxurious rope weave of the Savaii Swivel Chair by Bernhardt Exteriors exudes extra comfort from the faux down topper on its plush seat cushion. The powder-coated aluminum frame is wrapped in polyethylene rope in the natural marled clay colorway for the ultimate enjoyment of relaxation and conversation.
With a nod to chic Italian design, emuamericas offer Ronda 2.0 seating, one-piece frames that follow the curves of the body in their seats and backs to amplify support and comfort. Decorative steel mesh makes each piece practical and strong as well as lightweight enough to stack. Arm chair, about $147; side chair, about $165; and companion Pigalle (Kiss) table, about $228.
Increasing the value of your home can be easily achieved by adding an outdoor fireplace. Imagine enjoying the gentle flames of an upgraded fire feature in your outdoor living space from The Outdoor GreatRoom Company. Crafted of cement boards and steel framing, the surface of this see-through 60″ unit can be designed to match your landscaping or hardscaping. The frames use liquid propane or natural gas installations.
As evening settles in and fireflies come out for their illuminated performance, what better place to relax with a loved one than the Coastal Rope Double Swing from Pawleys Island Hammocks? Handmade in the Carolinas, the design can be made special for your porch with your favorite frame color, rope option and headrest pillow. The outdoor swing is assembled without difficulty from 15 pieces using simple tools in about 40 minutes. An Allen wrench is included with each order.
Inspired by mid-century modern design, the clean lines of these Bordeaux chairs by Summer Classics are the perfect pairing with a faux stone table to create a timeless European bistro dining experience. Made of galvanized wrought iron for rust resistance and painted with a three-step, hand-applied antique finish available in either a Midnight or Chalk finish, the back and seat of each frame features resin wicker that mimics hand-woven natural cane.
The Palazzo chat set from Winston uniquely blends high function with a bit of drama from the design influence of European architecture illustrated in elegant, gently curving ornamentation. Sculptural arabesque motifs adorn the generous high-back, swivel-tilt lounge chairs, shown with Spectrum Denim cushions. The 44-inch slat-top fire table showcases the matching Night finish. Five-piece group, about $3,999.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the majority of us at home for the past year, a whopping 90 percent of Americans with outdoor living space have been taking greater advantage of their decks, porches and patios, and consider their outdoor living space is more valuable than ever before.
According to new survey conducted for the International Casual Furnishings Association, people are doing more relaxing, grilling, gardening, exercising, dining, playing with pets and children and entertaining outside.
“In normal times, outdoor spaces are areas of recreation for ourselves and our families, yet today we need them for restoration for our bodies and minds,” said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association.
All that time spent at home means our outdoor space needs sprucing up. The survey revealed that nearly six in 10 Americans (58%) plan to buy at least one new piece of furniture or accessories for their outdoor living spaces this year. Topping the list of planned purchases are grills, fire pits, lounge chairs, lighting, dining table and chairs, umbrellas and sofas.
“At the beginning of 2020, we were focused on creating outdoor spaces that complement our homes and lifestyles,” said Hirschhaut. “And today, we are creating outdoor spaces that supplement our sense of well-being and transform an outdoor area into an outdoor room.”