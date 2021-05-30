Outdoor essentials

While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept the majority of us at home for the past year, a whopping 90 percent of Americans with outdoor living space have been taking greater advantage of their decks, porches and patios, and consider their outdoor living space is more valuable than ever before.

According to new survey conducted for the International Casual Furnishings Association, people are doing more relaxing, grilling, gardening, exercising, dining, playing with pets and children and entertaining outside.

“In normal times, outdoor spaces are areas of recreation for ourselves and our families, yet today we need them for restoration for our bodies and minds,” said Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of the American Home Furnishings Alliance and executive director of its outdoor division, the International Casual Furnishings Association.

All that time spent at home means our outdoor space needs sprucing up. The survey revealed that nearly six in 10 Americans (58%) plan to buy at least one new piece of furniture or accessories for their outdoor living spaces this year. Topping the list of planned purchases are grills, fire pits, lounge chairs, lighting, dining table and chairs, umbrellas and sofas.