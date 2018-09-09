Letters to the Editor logo

 

JULIE DLASK

CEDAR FALLS -- In this very complicated world of ours, I would imagine that being President of the United States is the most difficult job there is, requiring the utmost diplomacy and integrity. How can Donald Trump possibly be effective when he must spend so much time and effort in defense of his transgressions? His administration seems overly focused on damage control and cronyism.

Shame on you, Mr. Trump, and shame on the American public for knowingly voting in a shrewd and unscrupulous businessman with an ego the size of our great country to lead us into a very precarious future.

