OUR VIEW: Welcome back, Big Ten

“Medical advice I relied on when I voted five weeks ago said virtually no chance we could do it safely,” said Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro. “For me, it was, okay, we’re going to postpone the season and let’s hope we have that in place the first weekend of January. And then the medical opinion changed.”

Athletes will have immediate and frequent tests. Other students will not. The University of Iowa, which was irresponsible in not testing students, had 1,900 COVID cases by Sept. 16. Wisconsin had 2,160, while Michigan State quarantined 23 fraternities and sororities and seven large rentals.

Money is a driving force. Big Ten football sustains non-revenue sports, although football’s spending largesse also puts them at risk. No Big Ten fans (besides families) will be in the stands — unlike most schools already in play — but the Big Ten has a six-year TV deal with ESPN and Fox worth $2.64 billion, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Iowa stood to lose $70 million — and dropped four sports (men’s and women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and gymnastics) — while Michigan State estimated $100 million in losses.