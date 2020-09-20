OUR VIEW: On foreign policy front, Trump deserves credit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With President Donald Trump in a fierce re-election battle with Democrat Joe Biden, the administration has used incumbency to announce groundbreaking initiatives.

Some are disingenuous, particularly regarding the the use of blood plasma as a COVID-19 treatment and the possibility a vaccine will be available before the election.

But in foreign policy, peace talks between Afghan leaders, including opposition parties, and the Taliban could be a major breakthrough, although many sticking points must be surmounted.

And at the White House on Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed an agreement with Israel that the president says boosts Mideast peace efforts. The deal will normalize relations, but fails to address the future of the Palestinians.

On the COVID front, the National Institutes of Health had held up approval of a blood plasma treatment because of concerns about its effectiveness, despite Trump promoting it as a “beautiful ingredient.” The New York Times reported Trump called Dr. Francis Collins, the NIH director, to demand, “Get it done by Friday,” before the Republican National Convention.