OUR VIEW: Is 2020 the worst year ever?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is 2020 “the worst year ever?” The question has been raised in various news outlets and is becoming commonplace on social media.

“Why every year — but especially 2020 — feels the worst ever,” read a recent National Geographic headline.

“Stories of fear and peril pique our anxiety,” it reported. “They put our brains on high alert, an advantage that once protected our early hominid ancestors from predators and natural disasters, but one that now leaves us ‘doomscrolling,’ endlessly refreshing social media and online news to stay abreast of the latest threats.”

New York Times technology reporter Kevin Roose says he’s been “doomsurfing” — “falling into deep, morbid rabbit holes filled with coronavirus content, agitating myself to the point of physical discomfort, erasing any hope of a good night’s sleep.”

Whatever the terminology, a global pandemic taking more than 860,000 lives globally and 200,000 in the U.S. has converged with social unrest and a perceived lack of political competence (whether viewed from the left, middle or right) to make it a turbulent year.

Although for perspective, there’s 536 A.D.