Young Waterloo heroes deserves recognition

Daylan Ewells (3 years old) was hit by a speeding vehicle June 12. He was dragged several feet and was seriously burned. D’Mari Amir Nesby (7 years old), who has autism, started screaming to the driver that Daylan was under the vehicle. He wouldn’t normally react that way, but he did that day! The driver eventually stopped, then Amarie Seaberry's (16 years old) quick thinking and heroic side kicked in and she rescued Daylan from underneath the car. The driver left the scene, but let the law handle that. Daylan has a long road of recovery, but thank God he is still with us. These children deserve Purple Hearts for their bravery and all that they have done. Let us shine light on the good news instead of all of the bad news we hear daily! Waterloo’s own young hero and shero!