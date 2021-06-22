 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young Waterloo heroes deserves recognition
0 comments
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Young Waterloo heroes deserves recognition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
LTE

Daylan Ewells (3 years old) was hit by a speeding vehicle June 12. He was dragged several feet and was seriously burned. D’Mari Amir Nesby (7 years old), who has autism, started screaming to the driver that Daylan was under the vehicle. He wouldn’t normally react that way, but he did that day! The driver eventually stopped, then Amarie Seaberry's (16 years old) quick thinking and heroic side kicked in and she rescued Daylan from underneath the car. The driver left the scene, but let the law handle that. Daylan has a long road of recovery, but thank God he is still with us. These children deserve Purple Hearts for their bravery and all that they have done. Let us shine light on the good news instead of all of the bad news we hear daily! Waterloo’s own young hero and shero!

The Campbells, Andersons, Martins & Ewells

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask musings
Letters

Mask musings

The state is reporting only 50% or so adults vaccinated, but everywhere I go 90% are not wearing mask. Like a visit to the local Isle Casino i…

America, love it or leave it
Letters

America, love it or leave it

Isn't it funny how the left is up in arms about slavery in America that ended over 150 years, yet is strangely silent about the slaves making …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News