Young essayist sets a fine example
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Young essayist sets a fine example

I want to salute young Mr. Kambridge Wainscott (May 5) for his interesting guest column. It is wonderful to see younger people expressing their opinions in more than sound bites and memes. Many adults would do well to use this as an example, especially politicians.

There were some over-simplifications of what actual socialism and capitalism are, but perhaps he hasn’t finished his studies on the subject. It was obviously colored by some right-wing rhetoric (Yes. There is right-wing political correctness as well as left wing), but overall it was well presented.

Winston Churchill said in 1947, “Democracy is the worst form of government, except for all the others.” The same can be applied to capitalism. As long as governments and economics are run by human beings, they will not be perfect. The point is, we don’t abandon something just because something isn’t perfect. We choose the best of the possibilities and try to make improvements.

Rick Johnson, Waverly

 

