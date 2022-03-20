Each and every day consumers spend money without even thinking about it. Part of the reasoning behind this may be out of necessity, habit or even as a symbol of social class. But what if instead of buying a coffee or ordering take out every day an individual uses that money to help those in extreme poverty thus, helping create a better tomorrow for everyone?

Many individuals when asked to make a donation will respond with "I've got bills coming due." But did you know that even a small donation can have a major impact on someone's life? Dollars and even pennies add up quickly. If every person in America donated even $1 to a worthy cause, think of the action, impact and change that could occur.

In closing I ask you "Do you really need a latte every day of the week?" and, "is that change in the back seat of your car really having the biggest impact where it is?" I encourage you to really think about all that you have and might take for granted. Know that you have the power to make a difference today and create a better future for generations to come.

Lauren Bonner, Waterloo

