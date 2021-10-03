 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

You can't judge Columbus by today's standards

  • 0
LTE

Several Columbus alums and associates, for whom I have great admiration, think a name change is needed because Christopher Columbus brutally exploited and made slaves of many he conquered.

This scars his legacy, and historians agree it was accepted practice of that time and maybe better understood in the light of the accepted mores of 1492.

Prior to Columbus, many indigenous cultures of the western hemisphere had slaves themselves also and believed illness and disasters could be resolved only by human sacrifice.

Interestingly, we forgive England, Germany, Iran, etc. for their barbaric crimes against humanity. Our forgiveness seems selective. In the light of 2021 morals, we endorse and vote for politicians who fight for a mother’s right to have her own baby aborted. What editorials will be printed by future generations about 2021 brutal norms?

In William Hustedde’s letter he writes, “Columbus shouldn’t qualify for our thanks due to his undoing of anything good he had accomplished.” Ah! We also learned: Forgive us our trespasses. Father forgive them. Who will throw the first stone? This judging people stuff is above our pay grade, it’s a God job.

Sally (Blitsch) Kelly, class of 1961

People are also reading…

$1 for 6 months of local news
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tax code should be simple and fair

Tax code should be simple and fair

Democrats and their liberal allies want to redistribute the wealth of our republic by imposing unprecedented tax burdens on the so-called weal…

Cancel culture comes for Columbus

Cancel culture comes for Columbus

With this "cancel culture, erase history" attitude I knew it wouldn't be long before there was a cry to have Columbus High School's name chang…

Left and right adopt same slogan

Left and right adopt same slogan

It is finally happening. It seems the right and the left are using the same slogan to push their views on abortion and masks/vaccines. We may …

So many needless COVID deaths

So many needless COVID deaths

Last January old people like me spent hours tracking down where they could get vaccinated for COVID-19. Who would have thought that when the s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News