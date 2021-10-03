You can't judge Columbus by today's standards

Several Columbus alums and associates, for whom I have great admiration, think a name change is needed because Christopher Columbus brutally exploited and made slaves of many he conquered.

This scars his legacy, and historians agree it was accepted practice of that time and maybe better understood in the light of the accepted mores of 1492.

Prior to Columbus, many indigenous cultures of the western hemisphere had slaves themselves also and believed illness and disasters could be resolved only by human sacrifice.

Interestingly, we forgive England, Germany, Iran, etc. for their barbaric crimes against humanity. Our forgiveness seems selective. In the light of 2021 morals, we endorse and vote for politicians who fight for a mother’s right to have her own baby aborted. What editorials will be printed by future generations about 2021 brutal norms?

In William Hustedde’s letter he writes, “Columbus shouldn’t qualify for our thanks due to his undoing of anything good he had accomplished.” Ah! We also learned: Forgive us our trespasses. Father forgive them. Who will throw the first stone? This judging people stuff is above our pay grade, it’s a God job.

Sally (Blitsch) Kelly, class of 1961

