You can't change history, good or bad
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

You can't change history, good or bad

LTE

When I was a child, I was taught that the Catholic church was a bastion of morality, piety, and Christianity.

Since then I have learned the church has treated and allowed others to treat people in brutal, inhumane ways throughout history (Holy Roman Empire, Crusades, Inquisition), up to and including the modern day scandal of child abuse by priests.

I believe we are morally obligated to remove the word Catholic and all its derivatives from this religion to disassociate it from its historical degradations. It is in time for the church to identify with a name that represents the values of its true founder, Jesus of Nazareth.

This change would not nullify its great achievements; it would rather show greater awareness and sensitivity to what we now know about its present namesake. I hope that all who have supported this great religion will accept this enlightened step.

As you can see, the Rev. (George) Karnik, the knife cuts both ways. When we start down the road of knee-jerk reactions, where do we stop?

We need some in-depth thinking before continuing attempts to change the history of our country, good or bad. Our history brought our society to where we are today.

W. Kennedy, Cedar Falls

