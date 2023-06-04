To even suggest someone would "encounter echoes of Lenin and Marx" in our public schools is ludicrous. If Smith reads the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution he might understand it mandates separation of church and state, meaning government endorsement of any religion to the exclusion of all others in publicly funded schools is unconstitutional.

Smith goes on to praise Iowa's new school voucher law which allegedly gives parents new rights to choose. Iowa parents have always had the right to send their children to private schools where religion is part of the curriculum, but now instead of having to pay their own way they get taxpayer funding. I have no problem if Smith or any Iowa parent wants religious education for their kids, but I vehemently oppose my tax dollars paying their tuition at the expense of public education where all children, regardless of race, religion, or creed are accepted.