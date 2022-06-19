Working at primary election was inspiring

Recently I had the honor and privilege of working the primary election. I wish I had started doing this 40 years ago -- I would have been a much better citizen. The entire experience was so moving that I had a hard time sleeping last night. Some of my coworkers and the voters I encountered were from opposite sides of the political spectrum from me. But we were all involved in a very basic American process.
Every American citizen should have an understanding of how the election process works, including the selection and training of poll workers and the equipment used in elections. Perhaps everyone should be required to work an election before running for office or claiming that elections are rigged.
Julie Palestrina, Waverly