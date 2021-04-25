Worker Memorial Day is April 28 in Waterloo

Our local Black Hawk Labor Assembly is observing our annual Worker Memorial Day event April 28 at our labor temple at 1695 Burton Ave. It will be a simple ceremony with the reading of the 51 names from the year 2020 of those who died on the job. This time it includes about 10 COVID deaths and about 10 farming accidents. All are welcome to observe a half hour event beginning at 5:30 p.m. We usually have an invocation, read the names, lay some flowers on our monument and maybe have a song by a bugle or bagpipes. There is no meal this year, but I will have a box of full-size Snickers to sweeten you up on the way home. Stay safe.