Women's rights

In response to a recent Call the Courier question, here is information about us. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization, established 100 years ago, after the 19th Amendment passed, giving women the right to vote. We don’t ask people to declare their political affiliation when they join so there is no way to answer your question. We take positions on legislation, but we do not support individual candidates. We find common interests to work on, such as getting people registered to vote, and educating the public about current legislation. For example, here is our position on voting. Voting in Iowa: "Our Liberties We Prize and Our Rights We Will Maintain." “The League of Women Voters of Iowa believes voting is a right, not a privilege. We support free, fair, and accessible elections, and believe that no person or group should face legal, economic, or administrative discrimination. We oppose any form of voting restrictions, while continuing the dialogue to improve Iowa’s voting process.” LWV of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties holds candidate forums and sponsors Legislative forums, with other organizations, www.facebook.com/cvlforum. Contact us, lwvbkb@gmail.com, & follow us www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague