LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Women's rights are being stripped away

Are you a Democrat or Republican? No such question ever appeared on the medical consent form that I signed at the abortion clinic. I am not ashamed to say that over 40 years ago, I had an abortion. At the time, I was a young, independent woman trying to make my way through the world. Access to this essential medical service allowed me to do so. It was a choice I made.

Over the last 50 years, women from all walks of life had to make a choice like I did. I remember it was a hard choice. I don't remember that my political beliefs had anything to do with it.

With the repeal of Roe v. Wade, choice has been stripped away again. Women have been relegated, once again, to second-class citizens, with the assumption that we cannot make decisions for our own bodies, our own lives.

Let me assure you. Women can make their own choices. I did. I am thankful for the women who came before me that made that possible.

Penny Popp, Cedar Falls

