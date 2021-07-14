With COVID still a danger, Olympics should be canceled

Tokyo 2020 should the last thing on our minds. The decision to go into emergency obviously has the consequence of effectively closing the gates to spectators, but to even allow the games to proceed despite this is a double standard. If the organizers don't wise up and recognize this, I would implore the entire world to condemn this ignorance and force the IOC into taking legal action against the Japanese government, up to and including a cease and desist filing against the organizers. Sure, it would suck to have a legal catastrophe end the games before they even begin; however the health and safety concerns are still uncertain, and I have no doubt about the prospect that this egregious double standard would never meet the strict standards that the Olympics hold against their host countries. I would implore the IOC to do the right thing and order the games closed before any further variants of COVID-19 are allowed to spread further than they already have.