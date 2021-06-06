With Biden administration, no one is in charge

In the 1930s and early '40s there was a popular comedy trio called the “Three Stooges" (Curly, Moe and Larry). They made people laugh at all of the stupid things they became involved in (a lot like what’s going on in our Capitol city now). We never knew what crazy thing they were going to try next. When Bill Clinton, George Bush, Barack Obama or Donald Trump was president we knew who was in charge and who was really making the final decisions. Joe Biden is president, but we have no idea who is really making the decisions. He appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to take charge of the mess on the southern border, and she just ignored him. He is afraid that someone will be mad at him if he answers reporters questions. Who is he afraid of ? Does this sound like a man that is in charge, or does it sounds like a man that’s “missing in action." If sleepy Joe isn’t in charge, who is? Seventy students have filled out forms to transfer out of the Waterloo schools for the coming year. Maybe they see the schools teaching things that should be left to parents. Maybe they want their children to learn to think for themselves and not just be indoctrinated. Unbelievable!