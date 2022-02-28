Wisconisn senator presents roundtable on vaccines

The vaccines

On Jan. 24, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson held a roundtable with world renowned medical experts on COVID-19 vaccine “efficacy and safety.” Data was reviewed from the Department of Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED) provided by three military whistleblowers: Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, Dr. Peter Chambers, and Dr. Theresa Long.

The data showed a “significant increase in registered diagnoses on DMED for miscarriages, cancer, and many other medical conditions in 2021 compared to a five-year average from 2016-2020.”

In Johnson’s Feb. 1 letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, there were 15 other medical conditions cited, the first 10 as follows: hypertension (+2,181% increase), nervous system diseases (+1,048%), malignant neoplasms of esophagus (+894%), multiple sclerosis (+680%), malignant neoplasms of digestive organs (+624%), Guillain-Barre syndrome (+551%), breast cancer (+487%), demyelinating (+487%), malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands (+474%), and female infertility (+472%).

The military and online “fact-checkers” now claim the DMED data was wrong during the years 2016-2020. But how could errors get fixed for 2021 that weren’t revealed until 2022?

Why the coverup? Perhaps because COVID vaccine mandates are not about health.

Jeffery Fischels, Cedar Falls

