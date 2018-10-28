TONY REID
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Valley has long had a great tradition of public forums, sponsored by the League of Women Voters and 30 other nonpartisan groups. All our local elected representatives attend and citizens ask them about important state issues.
Last year Walt Rogers, who was elected to represent us, stopped attending.
But Dave Williams is still listening. Dave Williams has spent his life in nonpartisan organizations. At Deere, as a manager, he wanted the best product regardless of whose idea it was. He earned high respect through his ability to listen to others and work together.
Dave also volunteered in the community. As board chairman at Cedar Falls Utilities, he helped CFU make the innovative decision to offer internet service to the community, which has resulted in CFU now having some of the fastest and least expensive internet service in the nation. That, in turn, has spurred many startup internet companies and made the whole Cedar Valley economy stronger.
And as vice president of the C.F. Board of Education, Dave gained respect as a sensible man who collaborated with everyone and helped education improve. Another one of his interests is improving health care, especially mental health.
Let’s elect a listener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.