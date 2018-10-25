JOHN MULLAN
CEDAR FALLS --- The Walt Rogers TV ad that depicts Dave Williams riding a tiny motorbike is demeaning. The best part of this ad is that it turns Rogers' slogan of "Smaller, Smarter" around. Dave Williams may be smaller in stature, but he has the superior reasoning and caring capabilities to truly help us all as our legislative representative.
