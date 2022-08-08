Will universities teach flat-Earth theory?

I see that Regent Nancy Boettger is concerned that the new climate science degree at Iowa State University won’t include her “probably non-PC opinions.”

Boettger should investigate every Iowa university.

I know for a fact that the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Iowa refuses to teach that the sun revolves around the Earth. They have also suppressed discussion of “flat earth” or “hollow earth” theories.

The biology department at the University of Northern Iowa doesn’t teach that dinosaurs and humans existed at the same time, and they force students to learn that evolution took place over billions of years, not 6,000!

And the schools of medicine, nursing and pharmacy at U of I make everyone learn about vaccines.

Boettger is wise to worry. Next scientists will be teaching that climate change is occurring and human activity is driving it.

Alan Rausch, Nashua