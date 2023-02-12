Are you ready for some perspective on the 2020 election? Many are still scratching their heads. How did the Democrats do it? How did they pull off a win in the White House when Donald Trump had such a massive voter base and such tremendous success during his presidency?

Americans were encouraged to bypass the post office and submit their ballots using special drop boxes that happened to be erected only in Democratic neighborhoods. Democrats infiltrated key battleground states to taint the election. All the while Republicans did what they always do: played by the old rules, pushing for in-person voting and relying on the electoral system to screen out illegal ballots.

After seeing two plus years of Biden administration policies, many are saying how they regret having voted for Biden. Thankful there was not so much fraud in the 2022 election, but will the next presidential election be fraud free?

Dave Smith, Waterloo