Why would anyone tear down a statue of Sacagawea?

She was 15 years old and six months pregnant when Sacagawea joined the Lewis and Clark expedition (May 1804 to September 1806) as an interpreter. This strong Indian woman saved this expedition on more than one occasion.

On July 10, the Charlottesville (Virginia) City Council voted 5-0 to remove a statue of her, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark. Why? Someone felt it was offensive. Sacagawea is a heroine. Why would anyone not know that? My suggestion to that City Council is know the history of the memorials before taking them down. History is the stern light of a nation, showing where we have sailed and a help in plotting a true course. There are offensive things in this world. It is called life. Deal with it.