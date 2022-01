As a stage 4 cancer survivor I have a question for folks refusing the COVID vaccine: If you are told you have cancer would you refuse chemotherapy? Radiation? Pain medication? Fact is, cancer treatment in these forms is far more dangerous then the vaccine. My guess is most anti-vaccine people if told they have cancer would not think twice about treatment that is far more dangerous than the shot. The question is why? This all being said, I feel it is a personal choice.