Why we celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25

Many people wonder why Christmas is celebrated on Dec. 25. The key to determining the date of Jesus’s birth lies in the date of his death at Passover, for which information was available. Around 200 AD, Roman theologians calculated that the day Jesus was crucified according to the Gospel of John was 14 Nisan in the Hebrew calendar, which is equivalent to March 25. This was important because according to ancient Jewish tradition, the righteous die on either their birthday or the date of their conception. Since the conception of Jesus was miraculous, March 25 became identified as the date of Jesus’s conception, and it is recognized as the Annunciation of our Lord. March 25 is nine months before December 25.