Why the Collective PAC is necessary

Perhaps Bill Kammayer (Sept. 12) should take his own advice and do some homework. Ayanna Pressley's bill called for local municipalities to fund school police and instead have federal dollars pay for more school counselors, nurses and mental health practitioners. The Collective PAC throws its support behind candidates like Mayor Quentin Hart and other men and women of color because they don't believe everyone at the table should look alike when decisions are being made that will impact generations.

White males are 30% of the population but are 62% of all nationwide officeholders; women are 51% of the population but hold just 31%; people of color are 40% of the population but only hold 13% of posts. Why the disparity? Both parties keep trotting out mostly white male candidates, and incumbents are really hard to beat.

The U.S. has a political system that was built on keeping women and people of color out; look at what elected officials are doing now when it comes to redistricting and voter suppression laws. So while Kammayer may not have a problem with the status quo, fortunately groups like The Collective PAC do.

Marlon Micou, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0