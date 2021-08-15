 Skip to main content
Why tear down the Schoitz complex?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Why tear down the Schoitz complex?

Why tear down the Schoitz complex? Schoitz is a good-looking building up on Kimball and Ridgeway.

This is a great building with plenty of office space and elevators.

It’s been used for years and has been very accommodating.

Why tear it down? What a waste!

Richard Pint, Cedar Falls

