Why tear down the Schoitz complex?
Back the Blue has advertised on two billboards. One is on U.S. Highway 63 south of Franklin Street and the other is on Franklin across from Ha…
Children will die this school year because of laws passed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Republican-dominated Legislature. The new laws wil…
The Iowa Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds made a big mistake when they prohibited mask mandates in schools. COVID-19 numbers are on the rise …
I’ve been through a number of elections, been a 42-year member of American Legion Post 285 in Parkersburg and lifetime member of AMVET Post 10…
I, for one, am getting fed up with the "personal choice" argument for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19. If I make a personal choice …
Vaccinate kids
An elected official recently stated that for the 2020 election several county auditors sent out unsolicited ballots to voters. He also claimed…
Cedar Falls property taxpayers: Insert https://sites.google.com/cfschools.org/equity/home. Clicking on “Staff,” read 24 pages created by ADL.
I spoke with a flight attendant who told me he has never, in his 18-year career, been treated as horribly by passengers as he's being treated …