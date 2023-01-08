Why isn't the press calling Biden xenophobic?

As of Jan. 5, the United States will require all travelers from China to test negative for the coronavirus prior to travel to this country. Also, it doesn't matter if you are vaccinated or not. Less than three years ago, President Donald Trump imposed a travel ban restricting travel from China, the origin of the virus. Candidate Joe Biden then called Trump "xenophobic," declaring, "This is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysterical xenophobia and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science." Where is the outrage of the mainsream media now, declaring Joe Biden "xenophobic?" Oh, that's right, now science is leading the way! Why if you're vaccinated do you need to be tested before travel? Oh, right again, the vaccine doesn't prevent you from getting the virus, nor spreading it. Now, we are finding out that the government colluded with Twitter to not allow any information released regarding treating the virus other than what the FBI allowed. Where did free speech go, especially in the exchange of ideas in the medical and research community, instead of being suppressed? We have all been duped, all in the name of "science." What a joke!