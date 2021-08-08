 Skip to main content
Why is there no serology testing?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Why is there no serology testing?

LTE

Why hasn't there been any large serology testing studies done since April/May of 2020? Because the results would lead contrary to what the mantra of everyone that says everyone needs the vaccine. In some studies there where pockets of over 50% of the people having the antibodies. Don't you think well over a year later with over 50% of the population 12 and up having been vaccinated that well over 70 or 80% of the population has the antibodies. Just drink the Kool-Aid, sheeple. Four legs good, two legs bad.

Bryan Mueller, Waterloo

