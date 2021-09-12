Why is outside PAC interested in Waterloo election?

We all know that the Cedar Valley Backs the Blue PAC is made up of retired Waterloo police officers. It recently endorsed Margaret Klein for mayor.

Shortly after that endorsement, The Collective PAC endorsed Quentin Hart. So what is The Collective PAC?

The Collective PAC is based in Washington, D.C., and has the motto of "building Black power." They only endorse candidates of a certain race. They are proud to have helped elect radical politicians like Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley. Both congresswomen have spoken in support of defunding the police, and Pressley introduced a bill in Congress to defund police officers in schools.

It's always interesting to see who gets involved in political races. Why is a Washington, D.C., PAC involving itself in a small-town Iowa mayoral election? What do they stand to gain?

Also, can you imagine if a PAC had the mission of "building white power?" It is so sad to see the times we live in today. Do your homework before you decide which politicians to support.

Bill Kammayer, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1