Why is Deidre DeJear running for governor?

Deidre DeJear, why are you running?
In your latest TV commercials you say you don't like politics, but you love Iowa. So why are you running for governor?
Richard Pint, Cedar Falls
Deidre DeJear, why are you running?
In your latest TV commercials you say you don't like politics, but you love Iowa. So why are you running for governor?
Richard Pint, Cedar Falls
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Two Bristol, Connecticut, law officers are murdered in a hail of gunfire. Their assailant’s assault weapon sprayed an estimated 80 rounds befo…
“There are three types of lies — lies, damn lies, and statistics.”
I want to encourage all voters to say yes to life, and no to the reckless gun amendment which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
In recent days I've heard Chuck Grassley say twice if Iowans send him back to the Senate he will be #1 in seniority and have so much clout and…
It is clear that Steve Bakke does not understand what a “progressive” is.
Recently I attended a Mike Fraken town hall as I believe it is important to research the condidates before I vote. I was scared by Franken's c…
You the voter, need to be informed prior to voting this November. Define what you expect from your politicians; Do want them to speak the trut…
Hypocrisy is when people say one thing, but do something else.
This letter concerns Charlie Thomson, who is running as a Republican in the House 58 race that covers Bremer, Chickasaw and Floyd Counties. On…
If you know folks who are still undecided or who just don’t vote because “they’re all the same” or “ it doesn’t matter,” you might try to enli…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.