Why did Trump want Top Secret documents?

In light of recent releases by the Department of Justice concerning the secret documents found at Mar-a-lago, specifically found in Trump’s private desk, indicates to me that all sorts of federal laws were violated. Ask yourself this: If the FBI (after a legal search of your home) found secret documents in your house, where would you be sending the night? If Trump offered some plausible explanation for his actions, it might help.

I can’t understand why Trump’s political supporters are putting the threats out there that if Trump is arrested, there will be trouble in the streets, and calls to "defund or dissolve the FBI." I haven’t heard any comments from any of Iowa’s Republican politicians. What are they afraid of? Do they put party before country, state, and the rule of law? Why they don’t ask Trump to explain why he had all these government documents.

So when you’re, go to the polls to vote this November ask yourself what do you expect from your elected representatives: courage, truth, representing the best interest of the people of Iowa.

You decide with your vote the type of values that you want out of your elected officials.

Vote wisely!

Tim Murphy, Waterloo

 

