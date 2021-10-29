Why are out-of-towners contributing to Mayor Hart?

I've been around Waterloo for a long time now and I've never heard of a candidate for local office raising nearly $150,000 in order to win election. Quentin Hart's financial report was not at all surprising but still interesting to review. The mayor raised almost $60,000 from people outside of Waterloo and outside of Iowa. His opponent Margaret Klein on the other hand announced that she was funded almost entirely by folks right here in the Cedar Valley. To me that's very important.

We were constantly told during the campaign that those against the mayor were lying and just trying to scare us into thinking big money from out of state was backing him. Hart's own finance reports paint a clear picture. Out-of-towners are invested in our mayor. The question I have is why? The mayor also paid Democratic consultants from California and New Jersey thousands.

It's a sad day when local politics officially becomes partisan, and political operatives from the coasts take control of small-town campaigns. The old saying goes -- follow the money.

Bill Kammayer, Waterloo

