Who knew the governor is a doctor?

Kim Reynolds is a medical doctor too! Who knew? I learn something new every day.
David Ralston, Waterloo
Consider the June 15 statement on the website of the progressive group, Demand Justice: “Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer should immediate…
Whoever selected the photograph to accompany the July 29 story regarding Iowa State Patrol troopers' deployment to the Mexican border in Texas…
On “devout Catholic” politicians who publicly promote abortion:
COVID-19 continues to be a scourge, despite considerable evidence that vaccines work. I took all the precautions and still caught a case that …
During a TV interview, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson gave herself an A for her job performance as Iowa's 1st District representative. Hinson claimed…
I am amazed at the planning, execution and cleanup for RAGBRAI.
The 144th Iowa State Trapshoot wrapped up July 25 after six days of competition. I struggle to name another Cedar Valley event with this history.
Why do we choose the elected officials that we do:
Dennis Clayson, the archetypal Republican. If the polls or the votes do not favor you, there is obviously something wrong with the polling and…
I had to chuckle when reading the comments made by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem when in Iowa. With all the indignation and disgust she could …
