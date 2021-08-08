 Skip to main content
Who knew the governor is a doctor?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Who knew the governor is a doctor?

Kim Reynolds is a medical doctor too! Who knew? I learn something new every day.

David Ralston, Waterloo

