Here they come! They’ve decided you’re all done, Joe. All of those people you thought were your friends and have been protecting and using you for years have decided you’re too old and frail. In the next few weeks you’re going to get the “Donald Trump" treatment. Are you proud of the mess you left us in? A few thousand Taliban terrorists embarrassed the most powerful country in the world, the southern border is wide open, Ukraine is safer than most of our big cities, the national debt has skyrocketed, our government has been so politicized it can no longer be trusted and our military is having trouble reaching its quota because of your “woke" policies. You’re going down as the president who tried to take away many of our freedoms found in the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. Great job, Mr. President. Socialism has taken a giant step under your leadership. Who’s really making the decisions? Are you really the one with the atomic button in your pocket?